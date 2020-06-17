Golden Knights prospects named to Canada’s world junior camp

Golden Knights prospect Peyton Krebs handles the puck for his major junior team, the Winnipeg Ice. (Zachary Peters/Winnipeg Ice)

Vegas Golden Knights defender Kaedan Korczak, from left, forward Cole MacKay and goalie Jiri Patera battle for the puck on the first day of rookie camp at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Golden Knights prospects Peyton Krebs and Kaedan Korczak were named to Canada’s National Junior Team Summer Development Camp.

Hockey Canada invited 41 players for the virtual camp that will take place July 27 to 31. The 2021 World Junior Championship is set for Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta.

Krebs was a first-round pick (No. 17 overall) by the Knights last year and posted 60 points in 39 games with Winnipeg of the Western Hockey League. The center was not able to compete in last summer’s camp after he sustained a partially torn Achilles before the NHL draft.

Korczak was named the top defenseman for Kelowna of the WHL for the second consecutive season and set career highs with 11 goals and 38 assists. He was a second-round pick (No. 41 overall) by the Knights in 2019.

Forward Marcus Kallionkieli, selected in the fifth round last summer, is expected to be named to Finland’s development camp.

Also, Luke Tuch, the younger brother of Knights wing Alex Tuch, was named to the 43-player roster for the U.S. World Junior Summer Showcase.

Knights 2019 fifth-round pick Isaiah Saville, a goaltender on the U.S. team last season that lost in the quarterfinals of the World Junior Championship, was not eligible to be selected to this year’s camp based on his age.

