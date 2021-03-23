Golden Knights pull away in 3rd period to defeat Blues
Mark Stone scored twice in the third, including the go-ahead goal 1:20 into the period, and Keegan Kolesar added his first career NHL goal in the Golden Knights’ win.
Mark Stone scored two goals, including the go-ahead one early in the third period, and the Golden Knights pulled away to beat the St. Louis Blues 5-1 on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena.
Keegan Kolesar added his first NHL goal in the third period to help the Knights win for the sixth time in their past seven games and improve to 3-0-1 against the Blues.
The Knights have won five straight at home and are 13-2-1 on home ice.
William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault each finished with a goal and an assist. Stone also had an assist.
Robin Lehner won his second straight start since returning from a concussion and improved to 5-1-1. He has allowed two goals or fewer in four of his seven appearances.
Defenseman Vince Dunn tied the score at 1 in the second period for the Blues, who saw their two-game winning streak snapped.
Marchessault opened the scoring in the first period when he surprised Blues goalie Jordan Binnington with a shot through traffic moments after a faceoff.
Defenseman Nick Holden made his first appearance for the Knights since March 8 and picked up an assist on Stone’s goal.
The Knights played their second consecutive game without leading goal scorer Max Pacioretty, who remains day to day with a lower-body injury.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
