Golden Knights put 2 more players on injured reserve

The Golden Knights’ injury list continues to grow, as two key players were placed on injured reserve. The Knights host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) is congratulated by defenseman Alec Martinez (23) and right wing Reilly Smith (19), who assisted his goal, during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Blues at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights continue to juggle their roster, placing defenseman Alec Martinez and forward William Karlsson on injured reserve, according to the NHL media website.

Forward Ben Jones and defenseman Daniil Miromanov were recalled from the American Hockey League on Thursday.

Martinez suffered a severe facial laceration in the victory over Minnesota on Nov. 11 when he was cut by the skate blade of Wild forward Brandon Duhaime. He has missed the past three games, including Thursday against Detroit, but participated in the team’s optional skate Tuesday wearing a full face shield.

Karlsson broke his foot in the game against Anaheim on Oct. 29 and is expected to miss about six weeks.

Meanwhile, there was no update on defenseman Shea Theodore as the team canceled media availability Wednesday and did not hold a morning skate Thursday after three players entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol this week.

Theodore caught an edge in the third period of Tuesday’s loss to Carolina and crashed hard into the board before heading straight to the locker room. Miromanov’s recall is not a good sign for Theodore’s health, however.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.