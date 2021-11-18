63°F
Golden Knights put 2 more players on injured reserve

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2021 - 2:16 pm
 
Updated November 18, 2021 - 2:34 pm
The Golden Knights continue to juggle their roster, placing defenseman Alec Martinez and forward William Karlsson on injured reserve, according to the NHL media website.

Forward Ben Jones and defenseman Daniil Miromanov were recalled from the American Hockey League on Thursday.

Martinez suffered a severe facial laceration in the victory over Minnesota on Nov. 11 when he was cut by the skate blade of Wild forward Brandon Duhaime. He has missed the past three games, including Thursday against Detroit, but participated in the team’s optional skate Tuesday wearing a full face shield.

Karlsson broke his foot in the game against Anaheim on Oct. 29 and is expected to miss about six weeks.

Meanwhile, there was no update on defenseman Shea Theodore as the team canceled media availability Wednesday and did not hold a morning skate Thursday after three players entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol this week.

Theodore caught an edge in the third period of Tuesday’s loss to Carolina and crashed hard into the board before heading straight to the locker room. Miromanov’s recall is not a good sign for Theodore’s health, however.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

