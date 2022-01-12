Golden Knights put 3 players in COVID protocol

The Golden Knights will be without three regulars for Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena after they went into the NHL’s COVID protocol.

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and Kraken right wing Joonas Donskoi (72) compete for the puck in the second period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Three Golden Knights players entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol before Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights said centers Nicolas Roy and Nolan Patrick and defenseman Shea Theodore entered the protocol Tuesday. Center Jake Leschyshyn, right wing Jonas Rondbjerg and defenseman Daniil Miromanov were called up to fill their roster spots.

Coach Pete DeBoer said Monday that defenseman Alec Martinez tested positive and was in the protocol. Roy, Patrick and Theodore didn’t practice Monday, and DeBoer said the team had some players going through testing confirmation.

