92°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Golden Knights

Golden Knights put used apparel, equipment on sale

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2022 - 11:05 am
 
Golden Knights merchandise at The Arsenal on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, at City National Arena, i ...
Golden Knights merchandise at The Arsenal on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, at City National Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knights will put apparel and equipment used in prior seasons on sale from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday at City National Arena.

Fans can buy items from jerseys and jackets to sticks and skates, but most will not be authenticated through the VGK Authentics program. Some authenticated items will be on sale in UNLV’s locker room at CNA.

Full-season ticket holders receive a 15-percent discount in The Arsenal, which will be open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, and other fans get 10 percent off. Certain items are excluded.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Another pro football team comes to Las Vegas
Another pro football team comes to Las Vegas
2
Popular Vegas weatherman Kevin Janison takes on a KTNV tryout
Popular Vegas weatherman Kevin Janison takes on a KTNV tryout
3
More human remains found at Lake Mead
More human remains found at Lake Mead
4
215 Beltway at Sunset expected to reopen soon following police activity
215 Beltway at Sunset expected to reopen soon following police activity
5
Video shows attempted shooting, robbery; Police seek suspect
Video shows attempted shooting, robbery; Police seek suspect
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST