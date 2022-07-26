Golden Knights put used apparel, equipment on sale

The Golden Knights will sell apparel and equipment that’s been used over prior seasons. There also will be a general sale in the team store.

Golden Knights merchandise at The Arsenal on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, at City National Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knights will put apparel and equipment used in prior seasons on sale from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday at City National Arena.

Fans can buy items from jerseys and jackets to sticks and skates, but most will not be authenticated through the VGK Authentics program. Some authenticated items will be on sale in UNLV’s locker room at CNA.

Full-season ticket holders receive a 15-percent discount in The Arsenal, which will be open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, and other fans get 10 percent off. Certain items are excluded.

