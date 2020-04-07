Golden Knights’ radio home to rebroadcast first 8 wins

The Golden Knights’ radio home KRLV (98.9 FM, 1340 AM) will rebroadcast the first eight wins in franchise history every other day starting Wednesday.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) scores a goal against Dallas Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen (32) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. The Golden Knights won 2-1. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Each broadcast will begin at 6 p.m. and feature the entire length of the game. It also will be available to stream online at lvsportsnetwork.com.

The schedule of games:

Wednesday: Knights 2, Dallas Stars 1 (Oct. 6, 2017)

Friday: Knights 2, Arizona Coyotes 1 (OT) (Oct. 7, 2017)

Sunday: Knights 5, Coyotes 2 (Oct. 10, 2017)

April 14: Knights 3, Boston Bruins 1 (Oct. 15, 2017)

April 16: Knights 5, Buffalo Sabres 4 (OT) (Oct. 17, 2017)

April 18: Knights 3, St. Louis Blues 2 (OT) (Oct. 21, 2017)

April 20: Knights 4, Chicago Blackhawks 2 (Oct. 24, 2017)

April 22: Knights 7, Colorado Avalanche 0 (Oct. 27, 2017)

