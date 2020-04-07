65°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Golden Knights’ radio home to rebroadcast first 8 wins

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 7, 2020 - 12:46 pm
 

The Golden Knights’ radio home KRLV (98.9 FM, 1340 AM) will rebroadcast the first eight wins in franchise history every other day starting Wednesday.

Each broadcast will begin at 6 p.m. and feature the entire length of the game. It also will be available to stream online at lvsportsnetwork.com.

The schedule of games:

Wednesday: Knights 2, Dallas Stars 1 (Oct. 6, 2017)

Friday: Knights 2, Arizona Coyotes 1 (OT) (Oct. 7, 2017)

Sunday: Knights 5, Coyotes 2 (Oct. 10, 2017)

April 14: Knights 3, Boston Bruins 1 (Oct. 15, 2017)

April 16: Knights 5, Buffalo Sabres 4 (OT) (Oct. 17, 2017)

April 18: Knights 3, St. Louis Blues 2 (OT) (Oct. 21, 2017)

April 20: Knights 4, Chicago Blackhawks 2 (Oct. 24, 2017)

April 22: Knights 7, Colorado Avalanche 0 (Oct. 27, 2017)

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
12 new COVID-19 deaths in Nevada bring state total to 58
12 new COVID-19 deaths in Nevada bring state total to 58
2
North Las Vegas officials ID victim, suspect in fatal drive-by shooting
North Las Vegas officials ID victim, suspect in fatal drive-by shooting
3
Viral Instagram post shows bond between Las Vegas athlete, special-needs student
Viral Instagram post shows bond between Las Vegas athlete, special-needs student
4
LETTER: Stay at home ‘guidance’ isn’t cutting it in Las Vegas
LETTER: Stay at home ‘guidance’ isn’t cutting it in Las Vegas
5
Governor urges patience with unemployment claims
Governor urges patience with unemployment claims
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST