Golden Knights radio station to air 8 games from first season

The Golden Knights’ radio network will air eight more games from the team’s inaugural season, it was announced Wednesday.

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban, left, celebrates with defensemen Colin Miller, center, and Nate Schmidt after they defeated the Chicago Blackhawks in an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, in Chicago.

The rebroadcasts begin Thursday on Fox Sports Las Vegas (98.9 FM/1340 AM) and online at lvsportsnetwork.com with the Knights’ victory over Chicago from Jan. 5, 2018.

Each game begins at 6 p.m. Pacific time and will air in its entirety every other day through May 29.

The radio station also is holding a contest for a signed Knights jersey, with a different code word released during each broadcast. The winner will be announced June 1.

Radio rebroadcast schedule

All times 6 p.m.; original air date in parentheses:

Friday — Golden Knights 5, Chicago Blackhawks 4 (Jan. 5, 2018)

Sunday — Golden Knights 4, Calgary Flames 2 (Jan. 30, 2018)

Tuesday — Golden Knights 3, Winnipeg Jets 2 (OT) (Feb. 1, 2018)

Thursday — Golden Knights 4, Washington Capitals 3 (Feb. 4, 2018)

May 23 — Golden Knights 5, San Jose Sharks 3 (Feb. 8, 2018)

May 25 — Golden Knights 3, Philadelphia Flyers 2 (March 12, 2018)

May 27 — Golden Knights 4, St. Louis Blues 3 (OT) (March 30, 2018)

May 29 — Golden Knights 3, San Jose Sharks 2 (March 31, 2018)

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.