Golden Knights radio station to air 8 games from first season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2020 - 5:59 pm
 

The Golden Knights’ radio network will air eight more games from the team’s inaugural season, it was announced Wednesday.

The rebroadcasts begin Thursday on Fox Sports Las Vegas (98.9 FM/1340 AM) and online at lvsportsnetwork.com with the Knights’ victory over Chicago from Jan. 5, 2018.

Each game begins at 6 p.m. Pacific time and will air in its entirety every other day through May 29.

The radio station also is holding a contest for a signed Knights jersey, with a different code word released during each broadcast. The winner will be announced June 1.

Radio rebroadcast schedule

All times 6 p.m.; original air date in parentheses:

Friday — Golden Knights 5, Chicago Blackhawks 4 (Jan. 5, 2018)

Sunday — Golden Knights 4, Calgary Flames 2 (Jan. 30, 2018)

Tuesday — Golden Knights 3, Winnipeg Jets 2 (OT) (Feb. 1, 2018)

Thursday — Golden Knights 4, Washington Capitals 3 (Feb. 4, 2018)

May 23 — Golden Knights 5, San Jose Sharks 3 (Feb. 8, 2018)

May 25 — Golden Knights 3, Philadelphia Flyers 2 (March 12, 2018)

May 27 — Golden Knights 4, St. Louis Blues 3 (OT) (March 30, 2018)

May 29 — Golden Knights 3, San Jose Sharks 2 (March 31, 2018)

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

