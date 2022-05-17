Golden Knights, Raiders to again battle for Vegas in softball game

The Battle for Vegas featuring the Golden Knights and Raiders is back for its third year this summer.

The Battle for Vegas is back for its third year this summer.

The charity softball game returns to Las Vegas Ballpark at 7:30 p.m. July 18.

Hosted by Reilly Smith, the game will feature two all-star teams of professional athletes, including players from the Raiders and Golden Knights. The full roster of players has yet to be announced.

Join us on Monday, July 18 at @thelvballpark for the Battle For Vegas hosted by @reillysmith18 & presented by @DontBeBroke. The 2 all-star teams will “battle” it out for bragging rights all for a good cause benefiting the @VGKFoundation. Tickets go on-sale Friday @ Noon. #B4V22 pic.twitter.com/Ms9HNNrkDE — Battle For Vegas (@battleforvegas) May 17, 2022

Gates for the event will open at 5:30 p.m., with the home run derby beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The Raiders have won the previous two matchups.

Over $350,000 has been raised for local charities since the event launched in 2019. This year, proceeds will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, where profits will be distributed to Communities In Schools of Nevada and the Maximum Hope Foundation founded by Brad Garrett.

Tickets go on sale Friday and begin at $35. A limited number of elevated package experiences, including ballpark suites, are available. All tickets can be purchased online at www.battleforvegas.com, Ticketmaster or the Las Vegas Ballpark box office.

