Golden Knights rally but lose in shootout at Montreal

Montreal Canadiens' Tomas Tatar (90) scores against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during shootout NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) lunges for the puck as he moves in against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price as Canadiens' Nate Thompson (44) defends during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith, left, moves in against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Nick Cousins (21) scores against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury as Knights' Ryan Reaves defends during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Ilya Kovalchuk (17) moves in to score against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Ilya Kovalchuk (17) celebrates with teammates Tomas Tatar (90), Shea Weber (6) and Phillip Danault (24) after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty (67) shoots against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Stastny, left, moves in against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price during second-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is scored against by Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Stastny (not shown) as Canadiens' Shea Weber (6) and Ben Chiarot (8) and Knights' Max Pacioretty look for the rebound during second-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Stastny (26) celebrates with teammates Mark Stone (61) and Nicolas Hague after scoring during second-period NHL hockey game action against the Montreal Canadiens in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price, left, is scored against by Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (not shown) as Knights' Max Pacioretty, right, looks for a rebound during third-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price, right, breaks his stick after being scored against by Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith during third-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens celebrate after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL — Tomas Tatar and Ilya Kovalchuk scored in the shootout for Montreal, and the Golden Knights lost 5-4 to the Canadiens on Saturday at Bell Centre.

Max Pacioretty scored with 1:58 remaining, and Reilly Smith tipped in Paul Stastny’s shot with 7.5 seconds left for the Knights to send the game into overtime.

Jonathan Marchessault converted in the first round, but Canadiens goaltender Carey Price turned away Shea Theodore, Alex Tuch and Smith.

Montreal’s Nick Cousins opened the scoring and added a third-period goal. Kovalchuk and Joel Armia gave Montreal a 3-0 lead after the first period.

The Knights responded in the second on goals by Marchessault and Stastny.

