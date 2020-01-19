46°F
Golden Knights rally but lose in shootout at Montreal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 18, 2020 - 7:02 pm
 
Updated January 18, 2020 - 7:35 pm

MONTREAL — Tomas Tatar and Ilya Kovalchuk scored in the shootout for Montreal, and the Golden Knights lost 5-4 to the Canadiens on Saturday at Bell Centre.

Max Pacioretty scored with 1:58 remaining, and Reilly Smith tipped in Paul Stastny’s shot with 7.5 seconds left for the Knights to send the game into overtime.

Jonathan Marchessault converted in the first round, but Canadiens goaltender Carey Price turned away Shea Theodore, Alex Tuch and Smith.

Montreal’s Nick Cousins opened the scoring and added a third-period goal. Kovalchuk and Joel Armia gave Montreal a 3-0 lead after the first period.

The Knights responded in the second on goals by Marchessault and Stastny.

