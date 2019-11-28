Golden Knights rally for 4-3 overtime win at Nashville
Paul Stastny scored in overtime as the Golden Knights defeated the Nashville Predators 4-3 on Wednesday. Max Pacioretty scored a tying goal with 0.3 seconds remaining.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Paul Stastny scored in overtime as the Golden Knights defeated the Nashville Predators 4-3 on Wednesday.
Left wing Max Pacioretty scored a tying goal with 0.3 seconds remaining.
The Knights snapped a three-game losing streak.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
