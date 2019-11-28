45°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights rally for 4-3 overtime win at Nashville

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2019 - 7:40 pm
 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Paul Stastny scored in overtime as the Golden Knights defeated the Nashville Predators 4-3 on Wednesday.

Left wing Max Pacioretty scored a tying goal with 0.3 seconds remaining.

The Knights snapped a three-game losing streak.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

THE LATEST
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Valentin Zykov (7) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a ...
Golden Knights waive Valentin Zykov
By / RJ

The Golden Knights waived forward Valentin Zykov on Wednesday. Zykov was serving a 20-game suspension but was eligible to play again Friday.

Dallas Stars right wing Corey Perry (10) attempts to gain control of the puck in front of Vegas ...
Golden Knights’ penalty kill slips in November
By / RJ

The Golden Knights’ penalty kill was an early-season strength, but the team has allowed four power-play goals in their past four games, including two in a 4-2 loss Monday.