Golden Knights rally for OT victory over Blackhawks

Evgenii Dadonov scored 2:05 into overtime, and the Golden Knights rallied for a 5-4 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena.

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo tied the score at 4-4 midway through the third period with his 12th goal after Alex DeBrincat put the Blackhawks ahead less than a minute earlier.

Forwards Chandler Stephenson, William Karlsson and Jack Eichel early in the third period to help the Knights rally from a 3-0 deficit and set a franchise record for the fastest three goals to start a period (3:16).

Stephenson added an assist and has 51 points, one behind team leader Jonathan Marchessault.

Defenseman Alec Martinez was activated from injured reserve and made his first appearance since Nov. 11. Defenseman Zach Whitecloud and forward Michael Amadio were removed from COVID-19 protocol and returned to the Knights lineup, as well.

Forward William Carrier didn’t play in the third period because of a lower-body injury.

Jonathan Toews had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks, and Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Strome also scored.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

