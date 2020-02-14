48°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights rally for overtime win against Blues

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 13, 2020 - 9:48 pm
 

Jonathan Marchessault scored with 2:30 remaining in overtime, and the Golden Knights rallied for a 6-5 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

Alex Tuch tied the score with 4:40 remaining in the third period before he sustained a left leg injury and did not return.

Marchessault and Max Pacioretty each had two goals, and Nate Schmidt also scored for the Knights, who went 4-for-5 on the power play.

St. Louis’ Zach Sanford scored four goals.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

