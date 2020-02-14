Golden Knights rally for overtime win against Blues
Jonathan Marchessault scored with 2:30 remaining in overtime, and the Golden Knights rallied for a 6-5 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.
Alex Tuch tied the score with 4:40 remaining in the third period before he sustained a left leg injury and did not return.
Marchessault and Max Pacioretty each had two goals, and Nate Schmidt also scored for the Knights, who went 4-for-5 on the power play.
St. Louis’ Zach Sanford scored four goals.
