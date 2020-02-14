Golden Knights rally for overtime win against Blues

Jonathan Marchessault scored with 2:30 remaining in overtime, and the Golden Knights rallied for a 6-5 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault, rear, celebrates after scoring against the St. Louis Blues with defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and right wing Mark Stone (61) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (27), St. Louis Blues left wing Zach Sanford (12) and St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) celebrate a second period goal during an NHL hockey game with the Golden Knights on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk (72), St. Louis Blues left wing Zach Sanford (12), St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (27) and St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) celebrate a second period goal during an NHL hockey game with the Golden Knights on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) makes a save against St. Louis Blues left wing Alexander Steen (20) in the second period during an NHL hockey game on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) makes a save against St. Louis Blues left wing Alexander Steen (20) in the second period during an NHL hockey game on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) collides with St. Louis Blues left wing Mackenzie MacEachern (28) in the second period during an NHL hockey game on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Alex Tuch tied the score with 4:40 remaining in the third period before he sustained a left leg injury and did not return.

Marchessault and Max Pacioretty each had two goals, and Nate Schmidt also scored for the Knights, who went 4-for-5 on the power play.

St. Louis’ Zach Sanford scored four goals.

