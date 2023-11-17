Golden Knights rally for thrilling win over Canadiens
Jack Eichel and Mark Stone scored late to help the Golden Knights rally for a victory over the Canadiens on Thursday at Bell Centre in Montreal.
Jack Eichel scored on a power play with 1:56 remaining, and the Golden Knights rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Canadiens on Thursday at Bell Centre in Montreal.
Eichel finished with three points and helped the Knights rebound after losing three of their past four games, including a 3-0 loss to Washington on Tuesday to open the five-game road trip.
Mark Stone added an insurance goal with 1:12 left that proved to be the game-winner after Justin Barron scored for Montreal with 53.5 seconds remaining in regulation.
The Knights trailed 2-0 despite controlling the opening period but erupted for four goals in the second to climb back in the game.
Brett Howden opened the floodgates with a short-handed goal at 2:33, and Brayden McNabb had his first goal since Dec. 27 against Los Angeles. Jonathan Marchessault and Shea Theodore (power play) also scored, and the Knights entered the third period tied at 4.
Montreal forward Jesse Ylonen scored twice in the second period. Alex Newhook and defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic had goals for the Canadiens in the first period, when the Knights held an 18-6 advantage in shots on goal and 42-17 in shot attempts.
Knights forward Nicolas Roy (upper body) was activated from injured reserve prior to the game and played for the first time since Oct. 24.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.