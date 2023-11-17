59°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights rally for thrilling win over Canadiens

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 16, 2023 - 6:55 pm
 
Montreal Canadiens' Arber Xhekaj (72) is checked into the boards by Vegas Golden Knights' Ivan ...
Montreal Canadiens' Arber Xhekaj (72) is checked into the boards by Vegas Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev (49) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Montreal. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau (30) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights' Pa ...
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau (30) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Cotter (43) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Montreal. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) is tripped in front of Montreal Canadiens goaltender ...
Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) is tripped in front of Montreal Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau (30) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Montreal. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
Montreal Canadiens' Johnathan Kovacevic (26) celebrates his goal agianst the Vegas Golden Knigh ...
Montreal Canadiens' Johnathan Kovacevic (26) celebrates his goal agianst the Vegas Golden Knights with Nick Suzuki (14), Alex Newhook (15) and Arber Xhekaj (72) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Montreal. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
Montreal Canadiens' Jesse Ylonen (56) is checked into the boards by Vegas Golden Knights' Paul ...
Montreal Canadiens' Jesse Ylonen (56) is checked into the boards by Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Cotter (43) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Montreal. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau (30) covers the puck as Vegas Golden Knights' Will ...
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau (30) covers the puck as Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) digs for the rebound during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Montreal. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Brett Howden (21) is upended by Montreal Canadiens' Mike Matheson (8) dur ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Brett Howden (21) is upended by Montreal Canadiens' Mike Matheson (8) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Montreal. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau (30) makes a save against the Vegas Golden Knights ...
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau (30) makes a save against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Montreal. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) and Montreal Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky (20) vie for a ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) and Montreal Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky (20) vie for a rebound in front of Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau (30) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Montreal. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates a goal by Brayden McNabb, not seen, ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates a goal by Brayden McNabb, not seen, as Montreal Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau (30) sits on the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Montreal. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
Montreal Canadiens' Arber Xhekaj (72) is checked into the boards by Vegas Golden Knights' Ivan ...
Montreal Canadiens' Arber Xhekaj (72) is checked into the boards by Vegas Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev (49) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Montreal. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Jack Eichel scored on a power play with 1:56 remaining, and the Golden Knights rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Canadiens on Thursday at Bell Centre in Montreal.

Eichel finished with three points and helped the Knights rebound after losing three of their past four games, including a 3-0 loss to Washington on Tuesday to open the five-game road trip.

Mark Stone added an insurance goal with 1:12 left that proved to be the game-winner after Justin Barron scored for Montreal with 53.5 seconds remaining in regulation.

The Knights trailed 2-0 despite controlling the opening period but erupted for four goals in the second to climb back in the game.

Brett Howden opened the floodgates with a short-handed goal at 2:33, and Brayden McNabb had his first goal since Dec. 27 against Los Angeles. Jonathan Marchessault and Shea Theodore (power play) also scored, and the Knights entered the third period tied at 4.

Montreal forward Jesse Ylonen scored twice in the second period. Alex Newhook and defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic had goals for the Canadiens in the first period, when the Knights held an 18-6 advantage in shots on goal and 42-17 in shot attempts.

Knights forward Nicolas Roy (upper body) was activated from injured reserve prior to the game and played for the first time since Oct. 24.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

