Golden Knights rally for win, grab 3-1 series lead
Max Pacioretty scored twice as the Golden Knights defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-3 on Sunday night to take a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinal series at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.
Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury made his first start in 15 days. He hasn’t lost to Vancouver in regulation since Jan. 16, 2006.
Chandler Stephenson, Nate Schmidt and William Karlsson also scored for the Knights, who rallied with three goals in the third period.
Elias Pettersson, Bo Horvat and Tyler Toffoli scored for the Canucks.
The Knights can wrap up the series with a victory in Game 5 at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday (NBCSN).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Series schedule
■ Game 1 — Knights 5, Canucks 0
■ Game 2 — Canucks 5, Knights 2
■ Game 3 — Knights 3, Canucks 0
■ Game 4 — Knights 5, Canucks 3
■ Game 5 — 6:45 p.m., Tuesday (NBCSN)
■ Game 6 — TBD, Thursday*
■ Game 7 — TBD, Friday*
*if necessary