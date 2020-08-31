Golden Knights rally for win, grab 3-1 series lead

Max Pacioretty scored twice as the Golden Knights defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-3 to take a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinal series in Edmonton, Alberta.

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes the save as Vancouver Canucks' Brock Boeser (6) and Zach Whitecloud (2) battle for the rebound during the second period of an NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff game, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud (2) is checked by Vancouver Canucks' Tyler Motte (64) during the first period of an NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff game, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch (89) and Vancouver Canucks' Brock Boeser (6) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff game, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) and Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes (43) look for the rebound from Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom (25) as Canucks' Christopher Tanev (8) defends during the first period of an NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff game, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson (40) celebrates his goal with teammate Bo Horvat (53) against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff game, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Stastny (26) celebrates a goal by teammate Max Pacioretty past Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom (25) as Christopher Tanev looks on (8) during the first period of an NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff game, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27), Max Pacioretty (67), Mark Stone (61), Paul Stastny (26) and Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrate a goal by Pacioretty against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period of an NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff game, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) and Vancouver Canucks' Alexander Edler (23) battle in front as goalie Jacob Markstrom (25) is scored on during the first period of an NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff game, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud (2) checks Vancouver Canucks' Antoine Roussel (26) during the first period of an NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff game, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Troy Stecher (51) falls on goalie Jacob Markstrom (25) as there is a scramble at the net against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff game, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Jake Virtanen (18) falls on Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) as the puck goes in the net during the second period of an NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff game, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) is scored on by Vancouver Canucks' Tyler Toffoli as Alec Martinez (23) defends during the second period of an NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff game, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Max Pacioretty scored twice as the Golden Knights defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-3 on Sunday night to take a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinal series at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury made his first start in 15 days. He hasn’t lost to Vancouver in regulation since Jan. 16, 2006.

Chandler Stephenson, Nate Schmidt and William Karlsson also scored for the Knights, who rallied with three goals in the third period.

Elias Pettersson, Bo Horvat and Tyler Toffoli scored for the Canucks.

The Knights can wrap up the series with a victory in Game 5 at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday (NBCSN).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

