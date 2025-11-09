Golden Knights rally in 3rd period, but fall to Ducks in OT
Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jacob Trouba scored with 32 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Golden Knights lost 4-3 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday in a battle of the Pacific Division’s top two teams.
Right wing Pavel Dorofeyev and defenseman Kaedan Korczak scored in the third to rally from two goals down, and left wing Brett Howden also scored.
Goaltender Akira Schmid made 25 saves for the Knights (7-3-4), who dropped to 1-2-1 during their six-game homestand.
The Ducks (10-3-1) won their sixth straight game.
Center William Karlsson left the game prior to the second period with an undisclosed ailment and did not return.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
