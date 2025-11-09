Golden Knights rally in 3rd period, but fall to Ducks in OT

Ducks defenseman Jacob Trouba scored with 32 seconds remaining in overtime Saturday, and the Golden Knights lost in a battle of the Pacific Division’s top teams.

Knights penalty kill providing boost: ‘You can kind of get that swagger’

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) chases the puck against the Anaheim Ducks in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Candice Ward)

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jacob Trouba (65) steals the puck from Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mitch Marner (93) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Candice Ward)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) collides with Anaheim Ducks defenseman Drew Helleson (14) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Candice Ward)

Anaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson (91) celebrates with teammates after his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Candice Ward)

Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) celebrates after his first-period goal against the Anaheim Ducks in an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Candice Ward)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Akira Schmid (40) stops a shot from the Anaheim Ducks in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Candice Ward)

Anaheim Ducks right wing Frank Vatrano (77) celebrates with teammates after his first-period goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Candice Ward)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) skates with the puck against Anaheim Ducks left wing Ross Johnston (44) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Candice Ward)

Anaheim Ducks goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) stops a shot from the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Candice Ward)

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jacob Trouba scored with 32 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Golden Knights lost 4-3 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday in a battle of the Pacific Division’s top two teams.

Right wing Pavel Dorofeyev and defenseman Kaedan Korczak scored in the third to rally from two goals down, and left wing Brett Howden also scored.

Goaltender Akira Schmid made 25 saves for the Knights (7-3-4), who dropped to 1-2-1 during their six-game homestand.

The Ducks (10-3-1) won their sixth straight game.

Center William Karlsson left the game prior to the second period with an undisclosed ailment and did not return.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.