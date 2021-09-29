Golden Knights rally in 3rd period to top Avalanche in preseason
Jonathan Marchessault converted on a power play with 4:10 remaining, and the Golden Knights earned a 4-3 preseason victory over Colorado on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.
Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo tallied the tying goal at 7:44 of the third period for the Knights a little more than a minute after defenseman Jack Johnson put the Avalanche on top 3-2.
This was the first meeting between the teams since the Knights eliminated Colorado in six games in the West Division final.
Goaltender Laurent Brossoit made his Knights debut in front of an announced crowd of 16,867 and was boosted by a penalty kill that went 6-for-6.
Patrick Brown and Nic Hague (power play) scored in the first period to stake the Knights to a 2-1 lead. The Knights finished 2-for-4 with the man advantage.
Colorado was without several of its top players, including Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar.
Oskar Olausson, the Avalanche’s first-round pick this summer, tied the score at 1 in the first period. Defenseman Bowen Byram added a goal in the second period.
