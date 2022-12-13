Golden Knights rally past Jets in 3rd period

Right wing Jonathan Marchessault scored two power-play goals 8:06 apart in the third period, and the Golden Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

Vegas Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson (20) checks Winnipeg Jets' Neal Poink (4) during the first period of an NHL Hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Nate Schmidt (88) takes a shot as Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague (14) defends during the second period of an NHL Hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) checks Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) during the first period of an NHL Hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jake Leschyshyn (15) and Michael Amadio (22) battle with Winnipeg Jets' Nate Schmidt (88) for the puck during the first period of an NHL Hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Phil Kessel (8) takes a shot on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the first period of an NHL Hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) scores on Vegas Golden Knights' goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the first period of an NHL Hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Daniil Miromanov (42) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets with teammates during the first period of an NHL Hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81) states past Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) and Chandler Stephenson (20) during the first period of an NHL Hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Blake Wheeler (26) reaches for a loose puck in front of goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) and Keegan Kolesar (55) look for the rebound during the first period of an NHL Hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Morgan Barron (36) grabs hold of Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden Pachal (94) during the first period of an NHL Hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) keeps his eye on the puck as Dylan Samberg (54) defends against Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) and William Carrier (28) during the first period of an NHL Hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets with Chandler Stephenson (20), Alec Martinez (23) and Phil Kessel (8) during the second period of an NHL Hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Sam Gagner (89) celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL Hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) ties up Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) in front of goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the second period of an NHL Hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes a save as Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) and Alec Martinez (23) look for the rebound during the second period of an NHL Hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Sam Gagner (89) scores on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the second period of an NHL Hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Right wing Jonathan Marchessault scored two power-play goals 8:06 apart in the third period, and the Golden Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets 6-5 at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday.

The Knights trailed 4-3 before Marchessault’s goals. His second came with 2:16 remaining. The win was the Knights’ fifth in their past six road games.

Captain Mark Stone also scored twice to give him 500 career points. Defenseman Daniil Miromanov scored his first NHL goal and recorded the first three-point game of his career by setting up Marchessault twice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

