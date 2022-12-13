Golden Knights rally past Jets in 3rd period
Right wing Jonathan Marchessault scored two power-play goals 8:06 apart in the third period, and the Golden Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.
Right wing Jonathan Marchessault scored two power-play goals 8:06 apart in the third period, and the Golden Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets 6-5 at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday.
The Knights trailed 4-3 before Marchessault’s goals. His second came with 2:16 remaining. The win was the Knights’ fifth in their past six road games.
Captain Mark Stone also scored twice to give him 500 career points. Defenseman Daniil Miromanov scored his first NHL goal and recorded the first three-point game of his career by setting up Marchessault twice.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.