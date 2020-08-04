Golden Knights rally to beat Dallas Stars in round-robin opener

William Carrier scored a spectacular between-the-legs goal with 5:12 remaining, and the Golden Knights rallied for a 5-3 victory over Dallas on Monday in a playoff round-robin game.

Dallas Stars' Mattias Janmark (13) is checked by Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) during the first period of an NHL hockey playoff game Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Jason Dickinson (18), Tyler Seguin (91) and Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) and goalie Robin Lehner (90) take a knee for Black Lives Matter during the national anthem prior to an NHL hockey playoff game Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Tyler Seguin (91) and Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) chat during warm ups prior to an NHL hockey playoff game Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Mattias Janmark (13) is tripped up by Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) during the first period of an NHL hockey playoff game Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates a goal against the Dallas Stars during the first period of an NHL hockey playoff game Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Corey Perry (10) looks out at the arena before an NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Roope Hintz (24) checks Vegas Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud (2) during the first period of an NHL hockey playoff game Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Radek Faksa (12) and Vegas Golden Knights' Nick Holden (22) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey playoff game Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Mark Stone and Nate Schmidt scored 1:29 apart in the third period after the Stars tallied three unanswered goals in the second.

Chandler Stephenson opened the scoring 1:04 into the first period for the Knights, who continue round-robin play against St. Louis on Thursday.

