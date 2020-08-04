Golden Knights rally to beat Dallas Stars in round-robin opener
William Carrier scored a spectacular between-the-legs goal with 5:12 remaining, and the Golden Knights rallied for a 5-3 victory over Dallas on Monday in a playoff round-robin game at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.
Mark Stone and Nate Schmidt scored 1:29 apart in the third period after the Stars tallied three unanswered goals in the second.
Chandler Stephenson opened the scoring 1:04 into the first period for the Knights, who continue round-robin play against St. Louis on Thursday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
