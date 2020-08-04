106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Golden Knights

Golden Knights rally to beat Dallas Stars in round-robin opener

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2020 - 6:04 pm
 

William Carrier scored a spectacular between-the-legs goal with 5:12 remaining, and the Golden Knights rallied for a 5-3 victory over Dallas on Monday in a playoff round-robin game at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Mark Stone and Nate Schmidt scored 1:29 apart in the third period after the Stars tallied three unanswered goals in the second.

Chandler Stephenson opened the scoring 1:04 into the first period for the Knights, who continue round-robin play against St. Louis on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Man behind D Las Vegas tattoo-ban video ‘shocked’ by policy
Man behind D Las Vegas tattoo-ban video ‘shocked’ by policy
2
‘It’s really getting bad here:’ Summerlin nursing home deadliest in Nevada
‘It’s really getting bad here:’ Summerlin nursing home deadliest in Nevada
3
Disgraced Nevada researcher behind Fauci COVID-19 conspiracy theory
Disgraced Nevada researcher behind Fauci COVID-19 conspiracy theory
4
Raiders to play 2020 season with no fans
Raiders to play 2020 season with no fans
5
President Trump addresses the media on Nevada, COVID-19
President Trump addresses the media on Nevada, COVID-19
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
 
Golden Knights quickly adjust to lack of crowd
By / RJ

The team said playing without fans was weird at first Thursday during its exhibition game against the Arizona Coyotes, but when players were on the ice, they didn’t notice it.

 
3 takeaways from Golden Knights’ exhibition win
By / RJ

Among the Knights’ highlights was the play of the third line, as Nick Cousins (goal, two assists), Alex Tuch (goal, assist) and Nicolas Roy (two assists) had multipoint games.