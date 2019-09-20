Golden Knights rally to beat Kings in OT on goal by Marchessault
Jonathan Marchessault scored 1:04 into overtime Thursday, and the Golden Knights rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center.
Curtis McKenzie and Mark Stone scored 54 seconds apart in the third period for the Knights. Stone’s breakaway goal with four minutes remaining tied the game.
Oscar Dansk made 36 saves, though the Knights saw their preseason shutout streak end at 150:07 when Kings forward Dustin Brown banged in a rebound late in the second period.
Blake Lizotte had the other goal for Los Angeles.
