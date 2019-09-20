Golden Knights rally to beat Kings in OT on goal by Marchessault

Jonathan Marchessault scored 1:04 into overtime Thursday, and the Golden Knights rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Oscar Dansk, right deflects a shot as Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo reaches for the puck during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tyrell Goulbourne skates during a preseason NHL hockey game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault, below, falls as he passes the puck while under pressure from Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jimmy Schuldt, right, moves the puck while under pressure from Los Angeles Kings center Rasmus Kupari during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Vegas Golden Knights center Patrick Brown, left, and Los Angeles Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson compete for the puck during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt, left, passes the puck as Los Angeles Kings center Rasmus Kupari reaches in during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Vegas Golden Knights center Reid Duke, left, falls as Los Angeles Kings center Akil Thomas goes after the puck during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo, right, celebrates a goal by right wing Dustin Brown as he skates around Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jake Bischoff during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES — Jonathan Marchessault scored 1:04 into overtime Thursday, and the Golden Knights rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center.

Curtis McKenzie and Mark Stone scored 54 seconds apart in the third period for the Knights. Stone’s breakaway goal with four minutes remaining tied the game.

Oscar Dansk made 36 saves, though the Knights saw their preseason shutout streak end at 150:07 when Kings forward Dustin Brown banged in a rebound late in the second period.

Blake Lizotte had the other goal for Los Angeles.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.