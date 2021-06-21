Golden Knights rally to tie series against Canadiens
Nicolas Roy scored 1:18 into overtime, and the Golden Knights battled back for a victory over Montreal in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup semifinals on Sunday.
The Knights evened the best-of-seven series, which shifts to T-Mobile Arena for Game 5 on Tuesday.
The Knights had difficulty breaking down Montreal’s scrappy defense until defenseman Brayden McNabb slipped in from the point and buried a pass from William Karlsson to tie the score 1-1 with 9:23 remaining in the third period.
Goalie Robin Lehner started in place of Marc-Andre Fleury, whose miscue late in the third period of Game 3 led to the tying goal. Lehner was sharp in his second appearance of the postseason, including a save on Cole Caufield’s partial breakaway about seven minutes into the third period that kept the Knights down 1-0.
The Knights’ struggling power play was unable to capitalize late in the second period with defenseman Alex Pietrangelo hitting the post, and the Canadiens took the lead 11 seconds after Nick Suzuki left the penalty box.
Suzuki found Paul Byron for a breakaway, and he beat Lehner high with 1:05 left in the second period. Byron also scored on a breakaway in Game 2 for the game-winning goal.
Series schedule
Tied 2-2
Game 1: Knights 4, Canadiens 1
Game 2: Canadiens 3, Knights 2
Game 3: Canadiens 3, Knights 2, OT
Game 4: Knights 2, Canadiens 1, OT
Game 5: 6 p.m. Tuesday, T-Mobile Arena (NBCSN)
Game 6: 5 p.m. Thursday, Montreal (USA)
x-Game 7: 5 p.m. Saturday, T-Mobile Arena (NBCSN)
x-If necessary