Golden Knights re-sign restricted free agent forward

The Golden Knights re-signed one of their remaining restricted free agents Friday, giving them just a few more items to accomplish this offseason.

Vegas Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar, right, Alex Pietrangelo, back left, and Alec Martinez celebrate Martinez's goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights re-signed right wing Keegan Kolesar to a three-year contract with a $1.4 million average annual value Friday.

Kolesar, 25, was a restricted free agent. He was scheduled for a salary arbitration hearing Wednesday but he avoided being the second Knight to participate in one. Defenseman Nate Schmidt is still the only player to do so in franchise history. Kolesar could have only received a one- or two-year contract if the hearing took place.

Kolesar scored a career-high seven goals and 24 points in 77 games last season. He was a fixture in the bottom six and finished sixth on the Knights in appearances. Kolesar also led the team in penalty minutes with 68.

The Knights have three remaining restricted free agents to sign in defenseman Nic Hague and centers Nicolas Roy and Jake Leschyshyn. They have approximately $5.06 million in usable cap space with 10 forwards, six defensemen and two goaltenders slated for the NHL roster, and they could add more if center Nolan Patrick or goaltenders Robin Lehner and Laurent Brossoit need to start the season on long-term injured reserve.

