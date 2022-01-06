Golden Knights ready for return of Ryan Reaves, Gerard Gallant

The Golden Knights will see two familiar faces when they host the New York Rangers on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena looking to end a two-game winless streak.

Ryan Reaves knows his heart will beat a little faster and the adrenaline will pump a little more when he steps onto the ice Thursday.

The New York Rangers right wing just hopes it doesn’t get the better of him before the game even starts.

“I’ve got to remember not to yell ‘Night’ during the anthem, I’ll tell you that much,” he said Wednesday. “But it’s going to be fun.”

The Golden Knights will meet two familiar faces when they host the Rangers at T-Mobile Arena looking to shake a two-game winless streak.

Along with Reaves, the popular fourth-line enforcer who spent three-plus seasons with the Knights, coach Gerard Gallant returns for the first time since he was fired by the Knights two years ago this month.

Both are bracing for what should be an emotional evening against their former club.

“Tomorrow night’s going to be a little interesting,” Gallant said Wednesday after his team’s practice at City National Arena. “It was good that we played the first game against the team in New York a couple weeks ago. Tomorrow night will probably be a little tough, but it’ll be fun. I’m looking forward to it.”

Reaves became a fan favorite after he was acquired by the Knights from Pittsburgh leading up to the trade deadline in 2018, and his physical play helped established the identity of the team’s fourth line.

He was the hero for the Knights in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final against Winnipeg, scoring the goal that sent the expansion team to the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season.

Reaves went on to appear in local TV commercials for the Southern Nevada Water Authority and started 7Five Brewing Co.

But last season, his ice time decreased, and he was a healthy scratch for several games in the playoffs. With the writing on the wall and the Knights looking to remake their fourth line this offseason, he was sent to the Rangers for a third-round pick in 2022.

Reaves, who turns 35 on Jan. 20, said it was weird passing his home near City National Arena on Wednesday as the team bus drove the Rangers to practice. He expects to get a bit choked up during the video tribute he’s sure to receive.

“It was good to get the first one out of the way in New York,” Reaves said. “I had a great time here, memories I’ll cherish for the rest of my life. But now I’m trying to make some new memories and win a Cup with a different team. Can’t cheer for them anymore.”

The Knights defeated the Rangers 3-2 in a shootout Dec. 17, their first matchup against Gallant since he was fired Jan. 15, 2020, and replaced by current Knights coach Pete DeBoer.

“This is the only team I haven’t beaten so far as a coach, so it would be nice to win one,” Gallant said with a grin.

Gallant won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s coach of the year in 2018 and guided the Knights to a 118-75-20 overall record with a Pacific Division title.

He and Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon spoke for a few minutes in a hallway at City National Arena outside the Rangers’ locker room, and Gallant said he also caught up with members of the coaching and training staff.

After being out of the NHL for a season and a half, Gallant has the Rangers (22-8-4, 48 points) tied in points with Washington for first place in the Metropolitan Division.

While Gallant is sure to be honored with a video tribute, too, he hopes the focus is on Reaves’ return, not his.

“The fans treated me A-1 here. I’ll prepare myself for the game, and it’ll be nice, Gallant said. “It’s really about Ryan Reaves coming back here. Reavo was a fan favorite, and he deserves that. As a coach, it’s nice, but it’s not the same as a player.”

