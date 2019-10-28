Golden Knights reassign 4 players to Chicago Wolves

The Golden Knights reassigned four players to the Chicago Wolves, the team announced Monday.

Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) gives away his stick to a lucky fan after scoring his first team goal over the Anaheim Ducks at the end of their NHL Hockey game at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights reassigned Jake Bischoff, Nicolas Hague, Nicolas Roy and Garret Sparks to the Chicago Wolves, the team announced Monday.

During his debut with the Knights on Sunday, Roy scored the first NHL goal of his career in the first period during the Knights’ 5-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

