Golden Knights reassign 4 players to Chicago Wolves
The Golden Knights reassigned four players to the Chicago Wolves, the team announced Monday.
The Golden Knights reassigned Jake Bischoff, Nicolas Hague, Nicolas Roy and Garret Sparks to the Chicago Wolves, the team announced Monday.
During his debut with the Knights on Sunday, Roy scored the first NHL goal of his career in the first period during the Knights’ 5-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.