50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Golden Knights reassign 4 players to Silver Knights

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2022 - 12:24 pm
 
Buffalo Sabres center Peyton Krebs (19) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak (6) ...
Buffalo Sabres center Peyton Krebs (19) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak (6) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

The Golden Knights reassigned four players to the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

Defensemen Kaedan Korczak, Daniil Miromanov and Brayden Pachal rejoined the Silver Knights along with goaltender Logan Thompson.

Korczak made his NHL debut in Tuesday’s 5-2 victory over Buffalo, logging 16:25 of ice time.

The Golden Knights begin the All-Star break and do not play again until Tuesday at Edmonton. The Silver Knights play Wednesday and Thursday against San Jose at Orleans Arena.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘Our world has ended’: Parents lost entire family in Nevada’s deadliest crash
‘Our world has ended’: Parents lost entire family in Nevada’s deadliest crash
2
Massive bet at Las Vegas sportsbook moves line on Super Bowl
Massive bet at Las Vegas sportsbook moves line on Super Bowl
3
Hurting Raiders try to move on from beloved Rich Bisaccia
Hurting Raiders try to move on from beloved Rich Bisaccia
4
Which casino games win the most money for the house?
Which casino games win the most money for the house?
5
Dean Heller says Joe Biden is an illegitimate president
Dean Heller says Joe Biden is an illegitimate president
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST