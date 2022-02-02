Golden Knights reassign 4 players to Silver Knights

The Golden Knights don’t play again until next week, enabling them to reassign four players to the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

Buffalo Sabres center Peyton Krebs (19) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak (6) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

The Golden Knights reassigned four players to the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

Defensemen Kaedan Korczak, Daniil Miromanov and Brayden Pachal rejoined the Silver Knights along with goaltender Logan Thompson.

Korczak made his NHL debut in Tuesday’s 5-2 victory over Buffalo, logging 16:25 of ice time.

The Golden Knights begin the All-Star break and do not play again until Tuesday at Edmonton. The Silver Knights play Wednesday and Thursday against San Jose at Orleans Arena.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.