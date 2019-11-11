Golden Knights reassign Cody Glass, 2 others to AHL

The Golden Knights reassigned forwards Cody Glass and Nicolas Roy along with defenseman Nic Hague to their American Hockey League affiliate Monday.

Up and down, back and forth. The Golden Knights continue to take advantage of the waiver-exempt status of their young players.

The latest example came Monday, as the Knights reassigned forwards Cody Glass and Nicolas Roy along with defenseman Nic Hague to their American Hockey League affiliate.

The moves are designed to accrue additional space under the salary cap, and the trio are expected to return to the NHL prior to Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Hague and Roy have shuttled back and forth to the Chicago Wolves throughout the first month and a half, though this is the first time Glass has been returned to the minors.

Glass has appeared in all 19 games for the Knights and is a member of the No. 1 power play unit. The former first-round pick is tied for seventh in the league in rookie scoring with seven points (three goals, four assists).

Roy set up Max Pacioretty’s go-ahead goal in the second period Sunday in the 3-2 loss at Detroit and has a goal and an assist in five appearances.

Hague has two assists in 11 games and logged 15:49 of ice time in the loss to the Red Wings.

The Knights were off Monday and the status of forward Alex Tuch is expected to be known at practice Tuesday.

Sparks’ scoreless streak

Chicago Wolves goaltender Garret Sparks set the franchise record for longest shutout streak in a 4-1 loss to Rockford on Sunday.

Over the course of four games, Sparks went 191 minutes, 14 seconds without allowing a goal. That broke the record of 173:57 set by Matt Climie in Jan. 2013.

Sparks turned away 115 consecutive shots during his streak that began during the second period Oct. 23 against Texas.

Sparks, who appeared in one game for the Knights, is 4-3-1 and leads the American Hockey League in goals-against average (1.60) and save percentage (.953).

