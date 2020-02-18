62°F
Golden Knights reassign defenseman Zach Whitecloud to AHL

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 18, 2020 - 1:29 pm
 

The Golden Knights reassigned defenseman Zach Whitecloud to the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

Whitecloud played in seven of eight games after he was recalled from the Chicago Wolves on Jan. 31. He logged 13:41 of ice time in Monday’s 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals.

Whitecloud, 23, is yet to record a point in the NHL.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

