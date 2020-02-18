Golden Knights reassign defenseman Zach Whitecloud to AHL

Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud played in seven of eight games after he was recalled from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League on Jan. 31.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) hits his head on the boards after being tripped. By Washington Capitals right wing Garnet Hathaway (21) starting a fight during the third period of their NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights reassigned defenseman Zach Whitecloud to the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

Whitecloud played in seven of eight games after he was recalled from the Chicago Wolves on Jan. 31. He logged 13:41 of ice time in Monday’s 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals.

Whitecloud, 23, is yet to record a point in the NHL.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

