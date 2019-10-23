Golden Knights reassign goaltender Oscar Dansk, recall Garret Sparks

The Golden Knights reassigned goaltender Oscar Dansk to the American Hockey League on Wednesday and recalled goaltender Garret Sparks.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Garret Sparks clears the puck during a preseason NHL hockey game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The Golden Knights reassigned goaltender Oscar Dansk to the American Hockey League on Wednesday and recalled goaltender Garret Sparks.

Dansk allowed six goals on 37 shots in Monday’s 6-2 loss at Philadelphia. Sparks had 39 saves in the Chicago Wolves’ 3-2 win over Texas on Wednesday and owns a 2-2-1 record with a 2.15 goals-against average and .936 save percentage.

Defenseman Nic Hague also was assigned to the AHL to play in the Wolves’ game and was recalled by the Knights afterward.

The 20-year-old rookie was a healthy scratch for all three games on the road trip that finished Tuesday.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.