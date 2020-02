The Golden Knights reassigned defensemen Jimmy Schuldt and Zach Whitecloud to the American Hockey League on Thursday.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Schuldt and Whitecloud were called up Wednesday from the Chicago Wolves for salary cap purposes when the Knights acquired defenseman Alec Martinez from Los Angeles.