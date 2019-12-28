47°F
Golden Knights recall forward Keegan Kolesar from AHL

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2019 - 9:46 am
 

The Golden Knights recalled forward Keegan Kolesar from the American Hockey League on Saturday prior to their game against Arizona.

Kolesar, 22, is yet to appear in an NHL game. He has no goals and six points to go with 10 penalty minutes in 18 games with the Chicago Wolves.

Kolesar produced 20 goals and 36 points in addition to 90 penalty minutes in 74 games to help Chicago reach the Calder Cup Final in 2018-19.

The move brings the Knights roster to the 23-player maximum, with 14 forwards and seven defensemen.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

