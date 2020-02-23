Golden Knights recall forward Patrick Brown from AHL

The Golden Knights recalled forward Patrick Brown from the American Hockey League ahead of Sunday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks.

Vegas Golden Knights center Patrick Brown (23) and Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) fight for a loose puck with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Nikita Zadorov (16) in the third period during their NHL preseason game on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Golden Knights recalled forward Patrick Brown from the American Hockey League ahead of Sunday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks.

Brown has 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 54 games for the Chicago Wolves to go with 26 penalty minutes. He has played in 28 regular-season NHL games, all with the Carolina Hurricanes, and has two career points.

Last season, the 27-year-old also appeared in eight Stanley Cup playoff games for the Hurricanes.

Forward Nicolas Roy was injured with 2:49 remaining in the second period of Saturday’s 5-3 victory over Florida.

