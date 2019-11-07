Golden Knights recall Nic Hague, Nicolas Roy before facing Maple Leafs

The Golden Knights recalled defenseman Nic Hague and forward Nicolas Roy from the American Hockey League, the team announced Thursday.

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Emil Bemstrom, left, of Sweden, controls the puck in front of Vegas Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Both players are expected to be in the lineup when the Knights face the Toronto Maple Leafs at 4 p.m. Pacific time at Scotiabank Arena.

