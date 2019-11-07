69°F
Golden Knights recall Nic Hague, Nicolas Roy before facing Maple Leafs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2019 - 9:14 am
 

TORONTO — The Golden Knights recalled defenseman Nic Hague and forward Nicolas Roy from the American Hockey League, the team announced Thursday.

Both players are expected to be in the lineup when the Knights face the Toronto Maple Leafs at 4 p.m. Pacific time at Scotiabank Arena.

