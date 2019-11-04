Golden Knights recall Nic Hague, Nicolas Roy from AHL

The Golden Knights recalled defenseman Nic Hague and forward Nicolas Roy from the American Hockey League on Monday.

Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) scores his first goal over Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) during the first period of their NHL Hockey game at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chicago Wolves defenseman Nic Hague (2) moves toward the Charlotte Checkers goal in the first period of Game 4 of the Calder Cup Final on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill. (Chicago Wolves via Flickr)

The Golden Knights recalled defenseman Nic Hague and forward Nicolas Roy from the American Hockey League on Monday.

Hague has appeared in eight games for the Knights with two assists. Roy made his season debut Oct. 27 against Anaheim and scored his first career NHL goal.

The Knights now have 14 forwards and seven defensemen on the active roster, though the status of right wing Alex Tuch remains unclear. Tuch left in the second period of Saturday’s game against Winnipeg after taking a hard hit from Jets left wing Adam Lowry.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

