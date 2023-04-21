Golden Knights recap: Mark Stone shines in Game 2 victory

After missing the final 39 games of the regular season, Mark Stone had his first points since Jan. 5 and finished with the 13th multipoint game of his postseason career.

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) skates for the bench after scoring during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Series at a glance

Series tied 1-1

■ Game 1 — Jets 5, Golden Knights 1

■ Game 2 — Golden Knights 5, Jets 2

■ Game 3 — 1 p.m. Saturday at Canada Life Centre

■ Game 4 — 6:30 p.m. Monday at Canada Life Centre

■ Game 5 — TBD Thursday at T-Mobile Arena

■ Game 6* — TBD Saturday, April 29, at Canada Life Centre

■ Game 7* — TBD Monday, May 1, at T-Mobile Arena

* If necessary

RJ’s three stars

3. Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo — The veteran, who won a Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019, appeared on a mission to set the tone from the opening faceoff. He was involved in multiple skirmishes throughout the first two periods and seemingly around the puck all night, as he posted a team-high 23:54 of ice time. He also had two assists, putting a shot on net that was deflected in by Jack Eichel, then uncorking a blast from the point that created a rebound that was tapped in by Chandler Stephenson in the third period.

2. Knights center Chandler Stephenson — Stephenson wasn’t deterred after he was robbed of what looked to be a certain goal in the first period. He generated four shots on goal and eventually found the back of the net when he pounced on a rebound and slid it past Connor Hellebuyck early in the third period. Stephenson also made a tremendous pass to Mark Stone for a tap-in insurance goal and created several extra possessions by going 13-3 on faceoffs.

1. Knights right wing Mark Stone — The captain recorded his first goal since Jan. 5 after missing the final 39 games of the regular season with a back injury, assisting on the go-ahead goal in the third period before scoring with 6:59 remaining and again four minutes later. His two goals and an assist marked the 13th time in his postseason career that he recorded multiple points.

Key play

Stephenson’s goal at 5:37 of the third period

Pietrangelo fired a shot that bounced off Hellebuyck and sat on the ice right in front of the net for Stephenson to slide it back into the net. It was a huge moment after the Jets had tied the game late in the second period and had fans nervously waiting for a moment to cheer. Stephenson delivered it, and the Knights seized on the momentum to pull away late.

Key stat

0-for-4 — The Knights again failed to score on the power play and have yet to generate a goal on any of their seven chances in the series. They allowed a power-play goal and will have to find a way for their special teams to perform better.

Notable

Adin Hill was dressed and listed as the Knights’ No. 2 goaltender behind Laurent Brossoit after Jonathan Quick filled that role Tuesday.

Hill, who finished 16-7-1 and made 27 appearances this season, last played in a game March 7.

He has been dealing with a lower-body injury. Logan Thompson, who led the team with 36 starts and 21 wins, is still working his way back from a lower-body injury and hasn’t played since March 23.

Quick won two Stanley Cups with the Kings but has struggled this season. He was acquired by the Knights in March and posted a .901 save percentage and 3.13 goals against average in 10 regular-season appearances.

Adam Hill Review-Journal