Golden Knights receive positive news on Brett Howden’s injury

The Golden Knights’ update on injured center Brett Howden on Friday was “as good of a result as you can ask for out of something like that,” coach Pete DeBoer said.

Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden is carried off the ice after an injury during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) lies on the ice after a hit by Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Golden Knights center Brett Howden was at the team’s facilities at City National Arena on Friday one day after being stretchered off the ice in Thursday’s 6-1 win against the Nashville Predators.

Coach Pete DeBoer said Howden was sore but had nothing broken. DeBoer said Howden is expected to be out “for a little while.”

Howden was injured in the first period after a neutral-zone collision with Predators left wing Filip Forsberg caused him to crash into the boards. The game was stopped for nine minutes so he could be put on a stretcher. The Knights said Thursday that Howden had no injury to his neck or spine.

“Scary situation,” DeBoer said. “Thankfully it was as good of a result as you can ask for out of something like that.”

Also, DeBoer said left wing Max Pacioretty suffered a setback after being considered a game-time decision Thursday. DeBoer said Pacioretty, who is on injured reserve, is not expected to be available in the near future.

