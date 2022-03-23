Golden Knights receive ruling on Evgenii Dadonov trade to Ducks

The trade that would have sent Golden Knights forward Evgenii Dadonov to the Anaheim Ducks was invalidated by the NHL on Wednesday because he has a limited no-trade clause.

Golden Knights right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) shoots on Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Dadonov remains with the Knights because he has a limited no-trade clause in his contract and was able to block the move. Anaheim was one of the teams on his list.

The Knights were trying to send Dadonov and a conditional 2024 second-round pick to the Ducks for defenseman John Moore and the contract of injured forward Ryan Kesler to gain more salary cap flexibility.

The trade was not officially announced until more than four hours after Monday’s deadline. The Knights released a statement later that night that they were made aware of an issue with the trade and were in consultation with the league office.

A spokesperson confirmed the NHL Players’ Association also was in contact with the league about the dispute.

Dadonov carries a $5 million salary cap hit and is under contract through the 2022-23 season. He was supposed to drive offense for the Knights and help their ailing power play, but fell short of expectations with 15 goals and 27 points in 62 appearances.

