Golden Knights’ recent 8-game win streak by the numbers

The Golden Knights lost for the first time since Feb. 11 on Sunday, so here’s a look back at their eight-game winning streak.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) cannot make a save on a goal by Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Lewis (22) in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 1, 2020, as Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) tries to defend. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) attempts a shot on Los Angeles Kings goaltender Calvin Petersen (40) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save on a shot by Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8) in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 1, 2020, as Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown (23) looks on. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore, right, celebrates after scoring against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Golden Knights didn’t necessarily deserve the 4-1 scoreline that ended their season-long eight-game winning streak Sunday.

Alas, such is life and such is hockey.

The Knights started slow, Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cal Petersen was outstanding and Vegas found itself on the losing end of things for the first time since Feb. 11. Thus ended the second eight-game win streak in franchise history.

Before it gets lost in the rear view mirror, here’s a look back at the Knights’ streak by the numbers:

3 — Goaltenders used

25 — Skaters used

4 — Trades consummated

7 — Players recalled from American Hockey League

33 — Goals scored

20 — Goals allowed

277-184-65 — Current record of defeated opponents

.552 — Knights’ points percentage before streak (17th in NHL)

.597 — Knights’ points percentage after streak (10th)

The last two numbers are the most important.

The Knights began the winning streak in fourth place in the Pacific Division and ended in first. They went from a team battling for a playoff spot to one fighting for home-ice advantage in the first two rounds.

The Knights’ showed genuine improvement in that stretch and made several moves to bolster their roster. The next step is maintaining that progress over their remaining 15 regular-season games.

The streak showed the Knights’ potential. It’s on them to realize it rest of the way.

“It’s frustrating when you lose,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “I think we’ve been on a good run here.”

Roy shines

One obvious bright spot for the Knights on Sunday was rookie forward Nicolas Roy.

He had two shots and three hits in a noticeable performance. He was rewarded for his energetic play in the third period. DeBoer moved him from the third line to the second and had him play with left wing Max Pacioretty and center William Karlsson.

“He might have been our best player tonight,” DeBoer said. “I know I wish I would have gotten him out there a little more, moved him up earlier. I thought, you know, every time he stepped on the ice he had some good jump. He’s got offensive instincts. He’s solid defensively. He’s a versatile guy. You can use him on the penalty kill. I think he’s got power play potential, whether that’s now or down the road. He’s a good player.”

Running up the shot clock

The Knights had 88 shot attempts Sunday, tied for their second-highest total of the season. They allowed 30 shot attempts, the fewest they’ve given up this year.

The team didn’t take much solace in that since the Kings’ early 2-0 lead skewed the numbers.

“I know the shots were kind of lopsided there but they had good looks and they kept everything to the outside and we didn’t do that,” center Paul Stastny said. “When they have a lead like that it’s hard to get back in the game because they put up a wall and they protect their goalie and keep those second, third chances away.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.