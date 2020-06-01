Golden Knights release statement condemning racism

The Golden Knights released a statement late Sunday condemning racism in all its forms as protests continued across the nation.

(GoldenKnights/Twitter)

The Golden Knights released a statement late Sunday “vehemently condem(ning) racism in all its forms” as protests continued across the nation following the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“Prejudice, violence and bigotry have no place in our society,” the organization said. “We understand significant reforms are needed in order to create lasting, meaningful change that will end the systemic discrimination and injustices that have existed for far too long. We firmly stand in solidarity with all of those who peacefully seek to inspire this change.

“We believe in protecting those who are unable to protect themselves. We are committed to working with all our neighbors — regardless of race, creed, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or socioeconomic class — to help unite our community and our nation as one.”

Since Floyd died while in policy custody May 25, several athletes and teams have spoke out on the issue of police discrimination and racism in the U.S.

The NHL also spoke out Sunday, supporting the “sentiments expressed by our players and Clubs in their calls for justice.”

Statement from the National Hockey League: pic.twitter.com/F0AagVAg4e — NHL (@NHL) June 1, 2020

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.