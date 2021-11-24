63°F
Golden Knights releasing dog calendar

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 24, 2021 - 12:54 pm
 
The Golden Knights’ inaugural dog calendar will be available for purchase beginning Friday during the team’s Gold Friday sale. (Vegas Golden Knights)
The Golden Knights’ inaugural dog calendar will be available for purchase beginning Friday during the team’s Gold Friday sale. (Vegas Golden Knights)

Grab your wallets and be ready to say “awe” this Black Friday.

The Golden Knights’ inaugural dog calendar will be available for purchase beginning Friday during the team’s Gold Friday sale.

The 2022 calendar will be $25 and features 24 players from the team posing with dogs that are currently available for adoption in Las Vegas through Vegas Roots Rescue.

Fans can purchase the calendar exclusively at The Arsenal at City National Arena and on the concourse level outside section 11 at T-Mobile Arena until the start of the third period of Saturday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers.

All proceeds from the calendar will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and the Vegas Roots Rescue.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

