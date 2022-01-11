Golden Knights report: 1st All-Star Weekend representative named

The Golden Knights got their first All-Star representative Tuesday for the event they will be hosting next month at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) scores past Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) during the first period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights vs. Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs win 4-3 (SO)

RJ’s three stars

3. Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews — He scored in the second period after creating numerous chances. He has eight goals in seven meetings with the Knights.

2. Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo — He scored his first goal since Dec. 12 in the third period on the power play. He also played a career-high 32:55 mainly on his off side, the left.

1. Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander — He had the game’s first goal and was the only player to score in the shootout in six attempts.

Key play

Nylander’s shootout move.

The Knights shot first, but right wing Evgenii Dadonov, center Chandler Stephenson and left wing Jonathan Marchessault were turned aside by goaltender Jack Campbell. Matthews and center Jason Spezza were also stopped by goaltender Robin Lehner.

Nylander skated down the middle of the ice in the offensive zone. He lifted his left skate like he was going to make a move to his backhand, but instead kept the puck on his forehand and elevated it past Lehner.

It was only the second shootout goal Lehner has allowed in nine attempts.

Key stat

2-4-3 — The Knights’ all-time record against the Maple Leafs after Tuesday’s loss.

Their two wins are tied for their fewest against any opponent, along with Boston, Montreal and expansion Seattle.

DeBoer named to All-Star Weekend

The Knights have their first All-Star.

Coach Pete DeBoer was named coach of the Pacific Division on Tuesday for NHL All-Star Weekend on Feb. 4 and 5 in Las Vegas. He was selected because the Knights had the highest points percentage in the Pacific entering Tuesday’s games.

The other coaches are Colorado’s Jared Bednar (Central), Florida’s Andrew Brunette (Atlantic) and Carolina’s Rod Brind’Amour (Metropolitan).

“It’s a pretty cool achievement,” captain Mark Stone said. “It’ll be pretty cool for him to be around the fans and get to show off where he gets to work.”

This is the third time in five seasons a Knights’ coach has been named to the All-Star Game. It’s also the third time in four opportunities because All-Star Weekend didn’t take place last season. Gerard Gallant was selected in 2018 and 2020, but didn’t participate the second time because he was fired Jan. 15, 2020. Arizona’s Rick Tocchet replaced him.

The rosters and captains for the event will be announced at 3 p.m. Thursday on ESPN.

Elvenes picked up

The Anaheim Ducks claimed former Knights forward prospect Lucas Elvenes off waivers Tuesday.

Elvenes was placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract Monday. The 22-year-old has yet to receive an NHL opportunity and is a pending restricted free agent.

Elvenes, a 2017 fifth-round pick, was named an American Hockey League All-Star in 2020. His production slipped the following two seasons. He had eight goals and 26 assists in 57 games with the Silver Knights during that span.

Knights’ next 10

Vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Monday

Vs. Montreal, 7 p.m. Jan. 20

At Washington, 4 p.m. Jan. 24

At Carolina, 4 p.m. Jan. 25

At Florida, 4 p.m. Jan. 27

At Tampa Bay, 4 p.m. Jan. 29

Vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m. Feb. 1

At Arizona, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25

Vs. Colorado, 7 p.m. Feb. 26

Vs. San Jose, 7 p.m. March 1

