Golden Knights report: Anthem singer gets custom bobblehead

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and Golden Knights center Michael Amadio (22) celebrate a goal by teammate Alec Martinez (out of frame) in the first period during an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights vs. Capitals

Knights win 4-3 (OT)

RJ’s three stars

3. Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov — He had a goal and an assist for his 18th multipoint game of the season. He took away a possible goal from linemate Alex Ovechkin by poking Ovechkin’s shot into the net in the first period. Kuznetsov made it up to him, however, by getting the primary assist on Ovechkin’s second-period goal.

2. Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin — He scored twice and added an assist to reach the 50-goal mark for the ninth time in his career. His nine 50-goal seasons are tied with Wayne Gretzy and Mike Bossy for the most all time. Ovechkin, 36, is also the first player in NHL history to reach the 50-goal mark at age 36 or older.

1. Knights defenseman Shea Theodore — He won the game with a beautiful move to the middle of the ice before lifting the puck over goaltender Ilya Samsonov in overtime. It was his sixth goal in his past 10 games.

Key play

Left wing Evgenii Dadonov’s third-period goal.

The Knights were stuck on one goal through two periods and had only 17 shots. Dadonov then jump-started things. Theodore forced a neutral-zone turnover that sent Dadonov into the offensive zone with some speed.

He reached the right circle before firing the puck past Samsonov for his 20th goal. It’s the fourth time in his career he’s hit that mark. He’s also the second Knights player to reach it this season, along with left wing Jonathan Marchessault.

Dadonov’s goal seemed to spark the Knights and ignite the announced crowd of 18,240 at T-Mobile Arena. Center Chandler Stephenson scored 49 seconds later to give them a 3-2 lead. The Knights finished with 12 shots on goal in the third period.

Key stat

1-for-27 — The Knights’ power-play skid before Washington center Nic Down went to the penalty box 2:31 into the third period for tripping right wing Michael Amadio.

They had only one power-play goal in 11 games. They then got their second when Stephenson deflected a pass from left wing Max Pacioretty past Samsonov and into the net.

Stephenson’s fourth power-play goal of the season gave the Knights a 3-2 lead with 17:06 remaining. That was enough to get the team to overtime, where Theodore won it.

Anthem singer gets bobblehead

Knights anthem singer Carnell Johnson is getting his own figurine from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum for a limited time.

The bobblehead features Johnson, whose nickname is “Golden Pipes,” on a circular ice-rink shaped base. It will play a clip of him singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the touch of a button. The bobblehead is expected to be available in July and only will be available at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store, store.bobbleheadhall.com.

“I am so thankful and honored that I was given this opportunity,” Johnson said in a statement. “Thank you to the Bobblehead Hall of Fame and to all the fans for making this possible! It’s been a crazy ride, and I hope to be on it for a good long while!”

