Golden Knights report: Defenseman back after COVID protocol

Defenseman Ben Hutton returned to the lineup Saturday and had an assist in the Golden Knights’ win.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) plays against the Los Angeles Kings in an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Golden Knights center Michael Amadio (22) slides the puck beneath Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cal Petersen (40) with center Gabriel Vilardi (13) close by during the third period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) attempts a wrap around shot attempt with Los Angeles Kings defenseman Jacob Moverare (57) on his back and goaltender Cal Petersen (40) awaiting the puck during the third period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) looks to control the puck with Los Angeles Kings center Phillip Danault (24) in close during the third period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights vs. Kings

Knights win 5-1

RJ’s three stars

3. Knights winger Mattias Janmark — After he was denied on a breakaway in the first period, Janmark got behind the defense and converted in the second to put the Knights head 3-1.

2. Knights center Chandler Stephenson — He scored the go-ahead goal less than a minute into the second period on a power play, tapping in a feed from Jack Eichel for his career-best 15th goal.

1. Knights goalie Logan Thompson — The goaltending coaches have nothing to criticize after this performance. He made half of his 38 stops in the third period and barely had a hair out of place.

Key play

Stephenson’s go-ahead goal.

The Knights’ power play has been more productive the past two weeks and came through again at a key moment.

Eichel carried the puck into the offensive zone and flipped the puck to Jonathan Marchessault a step inside the blue line before getting a return feed. Stephenson drove to the net and was there to redirect Eichel’s pass over Kings goaltender Cal Petersen for a 2-1 advantage 39 seconds into the second period.

“I didn’t have to do anything,” Stephenson said. “I just kind of put my stick there. That’s just the kind of player he is.”

Key stat

10 — Number of goals the Knights scored in their past two outings after producing 11 goals during their five-game road trip. This was the first time since Dec. 1 and 3 at Anaheim and Arizona that the Knights scored five or more goals in consecutive games.

Boost on blue line

Defenseman Ben Hutton returned to the lineup Saturday after being cleared from COVID-19 protocol.

Hutton missed the past three games after he entered protocol during the Knights’ five-game road trip, but said he dealt with mild symptoms after his positive test. He skated on the second pair alongside partner Alex Pietrangelo and picked up an assist on Evgenii Dadonov’s opening goal.

“I actually didn’t feel too bad,” Hutton said. “It worked out. I feel like I played pretty good tonight. I wasn’t sucking wind. So it was good.”

Defenseman Nic Hague remained out with an undisclosed injury.

Knights’ next 10

At Minnesota, 5 p.m. Monday

At Winnipeg, 5 p.m. Tuesday

Vs. Nashville, 7 p.m. Thursday

Vs. Chicago, noon Saturday

At Seattle, 7 p.m. March 30

At Seattle, 7 p.m. April 1

At Vancouver, 4 p.m. April 3

Vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m. April 6

Vs. Arizona, 7 p.m. April 9

At Vancouver, 7 p.m. April 12

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.