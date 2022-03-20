Golden Knights report: Defenseman back after COVID protocol
Defenseman Ben Hutton returned to the lineup Saturday and had an assist in the Golden Knights’ win.
Golden Knights vs. Kings
RJ’s three stars
3. Knights winger Mattias Janmark — After he was denied on a breakaway in the first period, Janmark got behind the defense and converted in the second to put the Knights head 3-1.
2. Knights center Chandler Stephenson — He scored the go-ahead goal less than a minute into the second period on a power play, tapping in a feed from Jack Eichel for his career-best 15th goal.
1. Knights goalie Logan Thompson — The goaltending coaches have nothing to criticize after this performance. He made half of his 38 stops in the third period and barely had a hair out of place.
Key play
Stephenson’s go-ahead goal.
The Knights’ power play has been more productive the past two weeks and came through again at a key moment.
Eichel carried the puck into the offensive zone and flipped the puck to Jonathan Marchessault a step inside the blue line before getting a return feed. Stephenson drove to the net and was there to redirect Eichel’s pass over Kings goaltender Cal Petersen for a 2-1 advantage 39 seconds into the second period.
“I didn’t have to do anything,” Stephenson said. “I just kind of put my stick there. That’s just the kind of player he is.”
Key stat
10 — Number of goals the Knights scored in their past two outings after producing 11 goals during their five-game road trip. This was the first time since Dec. 1 and 3 at Anaheim and Arizona that the Knights scored five or more goals in consecutive games.
Boost on blue line
Defenseman Ben Hutton returned to the lineup Saturday after being cleared from COVID-19 protocol.
Hutton missed the past three games after he entered protocol during the Knights’ five-game road trip, but said he dealt with mild symptoms after his positive test. He skated on the second pair alongside partner Alex Pietrangelo and picked up an assist on Evgenii Dadonov’s opening goal.
“I actually didn’t feel too bad,” Hutton said. “It worked out. I feel like I played pretty good tonight. I wasn’t sucking wind. So it was good.”
Defenseman Nic Hague remained out with an undisclosed injury.
Knights’ next 10
At Minnesota, 5 p.m. Monday
At Winnipeg, 5 p.m. Tuesday
Vs. Nashville, 7 p.m. Thursday
Vs. Chicago, noon Saturday
At Seattle, 7 p.m. March 30
At Seattle, 7 p.m. April 1
At Vancouver, 4 p.m. April 3
Vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m. April 6
Vs. Arizona, 7 p.m. April 9
At Vancouver, 7 p.m. April 12
