Golden Knights report: Defenseman claimed on waivers by Kraken

Golden Knights defenseman Derrick Pouliot was claimed by the Seattle Kraken on Monday after being placed on waivers Sunday in a procedural move.

Golden Knights vs. Wild

Wild win 3-0

RJ’s three stars

3. Wild defenseman Matt Dumba — Aside from setting the physical tone early with two punishing hits, Dumba scored the second goal with a twisting, turning effort after forcing a turnover.

2. Wild forward Nicolas Deslauries — What a debut after being acquired from Anaheim. He scored the first goal and pushed around the Knights, literally dragging William Karlsson through the crease at one point.

1. Wild goaltender Cam Talbot — He responded to the deadline deal for Marc-Andre Fleury with his sixth consecutive victory. Talbot had 13 of his 28 stops in the second period for his second shutout.

Key play

Defenseman Ben Hutton saves a goal.

Ultimately, it wasn’t enough to prevent the Knights from dropping two pivotal points. But it’s too cool not to acknowledge.

Goaltender Logan Thompson deflected a backhand attempt from Deslauries late in the first period, and the puck fluttered toward the net.

Hutton reached back and deflected the puck out of midair with the blade of his stick before it could cross the goal line to deny Deslauries of his second goal of the period.

Key stat

5 — Number of times the Knights have been shut out, a single-season franchise high.

Debut on short notice

Defenseman Zack Hayes appeared in his first NHL game Monday after the Knights were left short on the blue line.

Defenseman Derrick Pouliot was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Kraken after playing in the Knights’ past two games. He was placed on waivers Sunday and participated in the Knights’ morning skate Monday.

Pouliot had one assist in two games with the Knights. He signed an NHL contract last week after playing 42 games with the Silver Knights in the American Hockey League, and his appearance Thursday against Florida was his first in an NHL game since Nov. 30, 2019.

Hayes, 22, was undrafted and spent the past two seasons with the Silver Knights. He dished out six hits in 9:22 of ice time against the Wild.

Defenseman Zach Whitecloud was placed in COVID-19 protocol before the game.

