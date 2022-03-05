Golden Knights report: Defenseman reaches milestone in victory over Ducks

Defenseman Ben Hutton recorded his 100th career NHL point with a goal in the Golden Knights’ victory over Anaheim on Friday.

Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Golden Knights vs. Ducks

Knights win 5-4

RJ’s three stars

■ 3. Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault — Scored his team-best 23rd goal early in the second period and tied for the lead with five shots on goal to provide a lift to the struggling offense.

■ 2. Knights forward Michael Amadio — Punctuated his first career three-point game with a tap-in goal in the second period to put the Knights ahead 5-2. Amadio hadn’t scored since Jan. 24.

■ 1. Knights forward Nicolas Roy — He was bumped up to the first line and scored 3:05 apart in the second period for his first career two-goal game. The relief was obvious on his face after Roy ended a 15-game goal drought.

Key play

Amadio’s second-period goal.

At the time, it appeared to be not much more than an insurance goal and the end of Amadio’s scoreless skid. But it proved to be the winner when the Ducks rallied.

There was nothing predictable about the offensive attack, which featured a two-man passing game in the zone between Chandler Stephenson and William Carrier that drew three Ducks defenders.

Amadio posted up Anaheim defenseman Cam Fowler in front of the net and only needed to get a stick on Stephenson’s pass to put home his fifth goal.

Key stat

7-1-1 — Knights record against the Pacific Division since Dec. 5.

Hutton hits milestone

Defenseman Ben Hutton recorded his 100th career NHL point when he scored in the first period to tie the score 1-1.

Making the moment even more memorable was that it came against his former club, which didn’t sign Hutton to a contract after his tryout during training camp. Hutton was out of work when he signed with the Knights on Oct. 28.

In 414 career games with Vancouver, Los Angeles, Anaheim, Toronto and the Knights, Hutton has 18 goals and 82 assists.

The goal was the first by a Knights defenseman in nine games since Alex Pietrangelo scored against Edmonton on Feb. 8. Four of the Knights’ six defensemen had a point (one goal and three assists).

Kolesar reaches century mark

Winger Keegan Kolesar made his 100th career NHL appearance. He has only missed one game this season and led the Knights entering Friday with 140 hits and 47 penalty minutes.

Kolesar has six goals and 18 points, both career highs, and the Knights are 13-1-3 when he has at least one point.

