Golden Knights report: Dollar Loan Center to open doors this week

Golden Knights vs. Senators

Knights win 2-1

RJ’s three stars

3. Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg — He made 40 saves but fell to 11-10-2 on the season. The only goals he allowed were a breakaway and power-play tally.

2. Knights center Jack Eichel — He scored his third goal — and second game winner — with 5.9 seconds left. It was the team’s first power-play goal in seven games.

1. Knights goaltender Robin Lehner — He made 39 saves in one of his finest performances of the season. His glove save on left wing Zach Sanford in the third period was spectacular.

Key play

Eichel’s winning goal.

Time was winding down in regulation when left wing Max Pacioretty attempted a shot from the right circle with about eight seconds left that was blocked by defenseman Nick Holden. The puck bounced to Eichel on the left circle, and he fired a wrist shot short side that beat Forsberg with hardly any traffic in the way.

It was Eichel’s first power-play goal since Jan. 26, 2021.

Key stat

2-for-37 — The Knights’ power play in their past 15 games before Sunday.

They went 1-for-2 against the Senators after Eichel’s goal. They also had three shots on goal on their first power play.

Big West excited to open Dollar Loan Center

The Silver Knights’ new home, Dollar Loan Center, will host its first ticketed events — the Big West men’s and women’s basketball tournaments — from Tuesday through Saturday.

Big West commissioner Dan Butterly said his staff has been in the building since Friday setting up and testing the wiring. The conference announced last year that it would be coming to the Dollar Loan Center, which can hold 6,000, for the next three years.

Now that it’s completed, Butterly is impressed. He gets to test drive the arena before the Silver Knights play their first game there April 2.

“It’s a mini T-Mobile (Arena),” Butterly said. “It’s really one-third the scale. The seating size is perfect for a college basketball environment. There’s not a bad seat in the house. It is legitimately going to be a great basketball venue for the Big West this year and moving forward.”

Scholarship given to local player

Faith Lutheran High senior Jack Edlin was named the recipient of the Mark Workman scholarship Sunday.

The award is named after a late Knights amateur scout and given to a high school senior in the Vegas Junior Golden Knights program “who best exemplifies passion, sportsmanship, team play, work ethic, discipline, community service and academic achievement.”

Edlin is a center for the Crusaders, who qualified for the USA Hockey High School National Championships from March 24 to 28 in Dallas.

“I’m pretty quick out there,” Edlin said. “I like standing in front of the net, getting tips and rebounds. That’s my forte.”

Edlin won the scholarship after writing an essay for his application describing his recovery from a serious leg injury as a freshman. He broke his tibia and fibula during a game and had surgery to put two metal pins in his leg. He spent six weeks in a wheelchair as part of his eight-month recovery.

Edlin said he hopes to continue playing hockey after high school. He said he’s still considering colleges but hopes to pursue nursing.

Knights’ next 10

At Philadelphia, 4 p.m. Tuesday

At Buffalo, 4 p.m. Thursday

At Pittsburgh, 4 p.m. Friday

At Columbus, 3 p.m. Sunday

At Winnipeg, 5 p.m. March 15

Vs. Florida, 7:30 p.m. March 17

Vs. Los Angeles, 1 p.m. March 19

At Minnesota, 5 p.m. March 21

At Winnipeg, 5 p.m. March 22

Vs. Nashville, 7 p.m. March 24

