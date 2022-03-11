Golden Knights report: Ex-Knights haunt Vegas in loss to Sabres

Two former Golden Knights players had major roles in the Buffalo Sabres’ victory Thursday night at KeyBank Center.

Buffalo Sabres center Peyton Krebs (19) celebrates after his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson (41) and right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrate their victory following the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Vega Golden Knights, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson (41) makes a save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson (41) celebrates his 300th career victory following the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Golden Knights at Sabres

Sabres win 3-1

RJ’s three stars

3. Sabres left wing Peyton Krebs — The former Knights’ first-round pick scored his fourth goal of the season in the first period. He took two penalties, but also drew one in the third period.

2. Sabres left wing Victor Olofsson — He scored the decisive goal with a great wrist shot on the power play with 3:44 remaining. He finished with a game-high five shots on goal.

1. Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson — The 40-year-old made 30 saves to become the sixth U.S. goaltender to win 300 games. His teammates gave him stick taps after the final buzzer.

Key play

Left wing Jonathan Marchessault’s slashing penalty with 5:27 remaining.

Marchessault was blasted into the boards by defenseman Mattias Samuelsson with the score 1-1. It appeared his back was turned when the hit occurred. Coach Pete DeBoer said he thought it could have been a penalty.

Marchessault got up looking for a boarding call, but one didn’t come. He responded by slashing the back of Samuelsson’s leg in retaliation and ended up in the penalty box.

He was there when Olofsson scored to put the Sabres ahead 2-1.

“If it is a penalty, he can’t take a retaliatory penalty at that point,” DeBoer said. “It probably should have been two and two. At the same time, we’ve got to get a kill there. Either our penalty kill has got to step up or our goalie’s got to make a big save. We’ve got to find a way to get through that.”

Key stat

Two — The number of five-on-five goals the Knights have allowed in their past three games in 137:26.

It has continued an offensive funk that has only gotten worse since the All-Star Game. The Knights have two or fewer goals in eight of their past 13 games. Their 2.15 goals per game in that stretch ranks 31st in the NHL.

The Knights are 5-7-1 in those games.

Ex-Knights strike

Thursday was an emotional game for Knights center Jack Eichel in his first game in Buffalo since getting traded in November.

It was also a meaningful game for Krebs and right wing Alex Tuch, who were sent to Buffalo in the deal. Krebs scored the Sabres’ first goal, and Tuch added an empty netter to seal the win.

“Obviously, I want the best for Jack, but that was exciting,” Krebs said. “Me and (Tuch), we’re passionate about playing here in Buffalo. We want to do the best we can for this organization. That felt good giving that guy a hug.”

Tuch’s goal was his second in two games against the Knights. He has eight goals and 16 assists in 27 games with Buffalo.

“Playing against the old team is fun,” he said. “It’s good to see those guys, but it’s definitely good to get a win against them.”

Knights quotable

“That’s about the loudest I’ve heard this place, ever. Really. It only took seven years and me leaving for them to get into the game.” — Eichel, who played six seasons with the Sabres and was their captain for three before being traded.

