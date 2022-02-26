Golden Knights report: Goaltender placed on injured reserve

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner was placed on injured reserve Friday. He hasn’t played since Feb. 9 because of an upper-body injury.

Golden Knights vs. Coyotes

Coyotes win 3-1

RJ’s three stars

3. Knights goalie Laurent Brossoit — He did what he could to keep the Knights in the game, making 29 stops. But Brossoit didn’t get enough support from the Knights’ offense.

2. Coyotes forward Nick Schmaltz — Had the go-ahead goal early in the third period when he redirected a shot in front and added an empty-net goal for his third multigoal game since Jan. 25.

1. Coyotes goalie Scott Wedgewood — Finished with a career-high 43 saves to win for the third time in his past four decisions. When he wasn’t there, Clayton Keller bailed him out with a key block in the third period.

Key play

Max Pacioretty’s injury.

The left wing endured two open-ice hits with about four minutes remaining in the second period but appeared to shake them off. Moments later, Pacioretty suddenly turned toward the bench and skated off in pain. He didn’t take another shift and was not on the bench for the third period.

Pacioretty underwent wrist surgery in late December that kept him out for 10 games and said he was just starting to feel 100 percent. Nicolas Roy skated on the top line in Pacioretty’s place.

The Knights are already without captain Mark Stone and can’t afford to lose Pacioretty for the stretch drive with 30 games remaining. Forward Mattias Janmark also did not play in the third period.

Key stat

0-for-21 — The Knights’ road scoreless streak on the power play. They were unsuccessful on both of their chances against the Coyotes and haven’t scored a road power-play goal since Dec. 28 at Los Angeles.

Lehner goes on IR

Goaltender Robin Lehner (upper body) was placed on injured reserve, but from all indications, the transaction isn’t as worrisome as it might appear.

The Knights had to perform some roster juggling before the game, with defenseman Zach Whitecloud activated and at least two players (Jonathan Marchessault and Dylan Coghlan) impacted by a non-COVID illness.

Lehner was on the ice for the morning skate Friday in Arizona, the second time in three days he’s skated. He hasn’t played since Feb. 9, but is eligible to be activated before Saturday’s home game against Colorado.

Forward Nolan Patrick also went on injured reserve as he recovers from a head injury sustained Feb. 16 against the Avalanche on a high hit from Colorado star Nathan MacKinnon.

Amadio back in

Forward Michael Amadio, who fell down the depth chart of the Knights’ bottom-six forward group, returned to the lineup for the first time in nine games with Marchessault scratched.

It was Amadio’s first game since he signed a two-year contract extension Jan. 30. He skated on the third line with Mattias Janmark and Nicolas Roy.

“Probably hasn’t deserved to sit based on his play, just with circumstances, with numbers and people here,” DeBoer said. “I’m excited to have him back in and happy we have the type of depth that when you have a guy like Marchessault go out, you can put a guy like that in.”

