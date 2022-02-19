Golden Knights report: Injured defenseman misses morning skate

Defenseman Alec Martinez didn’t skate with the Golden Knights on Thursday or Friday as he continues to work his way back from a facial laceration and COVID.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) scores against Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) is congratulated after scoring against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty shoots against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Golden Knights vs. Kings

Kings win 4-3 (OT)

RJ’s three stars

■ 3. Knights left wing Jonathan Marchessault — He recorded two primary assists on his team’s first two goals. It was his 10th game with at least two points.

■ 2. Knights left wing Max Pacioretty — He scored on the power play in the first period for his first goal since Dec. 14. He struck again in the second for his fifth two-goal game of the season.

■ 1. Kings right wing Adrian Kempe — He scored twice, including the overtime winner. He used his speed effectively on the wing and was tied for the game high with five shots on goal.

Key play

Pacioretty’s second goal.

It wasn’t necessarily important in the context of the game. It gave the Knights a 3-2 lead in the second period that they relinquished. But it mattered because it represented a milestone.

The puck rolled around to defenseman Ben Hutton on the wall in the offensive zone, and he passed it to center Jack Eichel at the goal line. Eichel set up Pacioretty at the top of the left circle, which resulted in a wild shot that went off the post and goaltender Jonathan Quick’s back before going in 6:33 into the second.

It was Pacioretty’s 14th goal. But it was Eichel’s first assist and point with the Knights in his second game. It was his first time getting on an NHL scoresheet since March 7.

Key stat

2-3 — The Knights’ record in games that finish three-on-three.

Kempe’s goal dropped them below .500 in games that end in overtime for the first time this season. The Knights didn’t lose a game at three-on-three last season.

Injury updates

Defenseman Alec Martinez didn’t skate with the Knights on Thursday or Friday as he continues to work his way back from a facial laceration and COVID-19.

Martinez has been a full participant in practices since Jan. 20 but hasn’t played since Nov. 11.

“He’s seeing specialists,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “He’s trying different things. I wouldn’t say he’s had a setback, but it’s a process.”

Goaltender Robin Lehner missed his second straight game with an upper-body injury. Forward Nolan Patrick also didn’t play after being hit in the face by Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon’s shoulder Wednesday.

Knights’ next 10

At San Jose, 5 p.m. Sunday

At Arizona, 6:30 p.m. Friday

Vs. Colorado, 7 p.m. Feb. 26

Vs. San Jose, 7 p.m. March 1

Vs. Boston, 6 p.m. March 3

At Anaheim, 7 p.m. March 4

Vs. Ottawa, 5 p.m. March 6

At Philadelphia, 4 p.m. March 8

At Buffalo, 4 p.m. March 10

At Pittsburgh, 4 p.m. March 11

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.