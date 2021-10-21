Golden Knights report: Jordan Binnington stars for Blues

Here’s what happened in the Golden Knights’ third game of the season against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) saves a shot on goal by Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) while Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) eyes the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) looks skates around the net during the second period of a NHL hockey game against the Blues at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights vs. Blues

At a glance

Blues win 3-1

RJ’s three stars

3. Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko — The three-time NHL All-Star’s first goal of the season was the game-winner. He was active all night offensively and had seven shots on goal, two more than any of his teammates.

2. Knights goaltender Robin Lehner — The 30-year-old propped up his team despite a chaotic defensive performance in front of him. He finished with 35 saves.

1. Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington — The 28-year-old’s rebound control appeared to be off early, but he settled in for his best start of the season. He made 42 saves and was outstanding in the third period.

Martinez gets A

Defenseman Alec Martinez was the Knights’ third alternate captain with captain Mark Stone out.

Martinez joined defense partner Alex Pietrangelo and right wing Reilly Smith as the three players with an “A” on their sweaters. The 34-year-old, who won two Stanley Cups with the Los Angeles Kings, has received praise for his leadership since arriving via trade in 2020.

Martinez led the NHL in blocked shots last season with 168, 40 more than any other player. He was tripped 7:05 into the third period and didn’t return.

Familiar face

The Knights and Blues played for the ninth time since the start of last season.

The Knights went 6-1-1 when they were members of the West Division last season and outscored the Blues 35-19. The Knights have played two teams from last season’s West and the expansion Seattle Kraken to start this season.

“I guess you’re used to it,” Smith said Wednesday morning. “Sometimes at the start it’s nice to see familiar faces that you’ve been playing against.”

Key play

Tarasenko’s game-winning goal.

A poor turnover by Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo in the neutral zone gave the Blues a 3-on-0 going the other way. They took full advantage with a pretty passing play. Center Brayden Schenn dished to right wing Jordan Kyrou, who quickly snapped the puck left across the offensive zone to Tarasenko.

Tarasenko shot the puck into the net before Lehner could get across his crease for the 36th game-winning goal of his career.

Key stat

38 — The Blues’ shots on goal.

The Knights allowed more in a game only once last season. But it’s only the second-most they’ve allowed this season after giving up 47 to the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 14.

Knights’ next 10

Vs. Oilers, 7 p.m. Friday

Vs. Islanders, 7 p.m. Sunday

At Colorado, 5 p.m. Tuesday

At Dallas, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Vs. Anaheim, 5 p.m. Oct. 29

At Maple Leafs, 4 p.m. Nov. 2

At Senators, 4 p.m. Nov. 4

At Montreal, 4 p.m. Nov. 6

At Detroit, 3 p.m. Nov. 7

Vs. Seattle, 7 p.m. Nov. 9

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

Ben Gotz Review-Journal