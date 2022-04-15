Golden Knights report: Keegan Kolesar’s high hit upsets Flames

The aftershocks from Keegan Kolesar’s first-period hit on Calgary Flames defenseman Christopher Tanev were felt throughout the Golden Knights’ win Thursday night.

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson, right, blocks the net as Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman looks for a rebound during third-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson, right, blocks the net against Calgary Flames' Elias Lindholm during first-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson, center, follows the puck as Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau looks for a pass during first-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson, right, tangles with Calgary Flames' Mikael Backlund during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

RJ’s three stars

3. Knights center William Karlsson — Responded to his demotion to the third line by posting three points, including a goal in the third period that was his 200th career NHL point. Karlsson has nine points in his past eight games.

2. Knights winger Jonathan Marchessault — Finished with three points after being bumped to the first line and is up to a team-leading 63 for the season. That total is tied for fifth in franchise history on the single-season list.

1. Knights goalie Logan Thompson — He capitalized on the massive opportunity, making 35 saves in his first start since April 1. Thompson has won five straight decisions and might have earned another start at Edmonton.

Key play

Keegan Kolesar’s check to the head on Christopher Tanev.

The Knights forward was assessed a minor penalty with 4:30 left in the first period after officials reviewed the high hit and reduced it from a five-minute major. But the aftershocks were felt the rest of the way, as Kolesar seemed to live rent free in the Flames’ head.

Calgary tough guy Milan Lucic tried to make Kolesar answer the bell in the second period, but could only deliver a lecture and a left hand that was penalized when his invitation to fight was turned down. Evgenii Dadonov scored moments after the power play expired to open the floodgates in a four-goal period.

Kolesar was later targeted by Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane, who was given a rare clipping penalty for a low hit. Nicolas Roy cashed in on the ensuing power play, ending an 0-for-20 drought.

Key stat

11 — Number of double-digit goal scorers for the Knights after Michael Amadio potted his 10th in the second period. They are one of six teams with that many players in double digits.

Fan Appreciation Week

The Knights announced a series of giveaways and events to recognize fans during the final three home games of the regular season at T-Mobile Arena.

A bobblehead of defenseman Alex Pietrangelo will be available to all fans in attendance at Monday’s game against New Jersey.

One fan will win a year of free flowers from Tiger Lily Floral when the Knights host Washington on Wednesday.

Fan Appreciation Night takes place April 24 when San Jose visits for the home finale. Before the game, former Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland will sign autographs at Toshiba Plaza. Fans will receive a “Knight Light” giveaway, as well as a poster featuring the team photo, after they enter the arena.

There also will be a postgame “Jerseys Off Our Backs” event when players deliver game-worn jerseys to select winners.

Tickets are available for the final three home games.

Knights’ remaining games

At Edmonton, 1 p.m. Saturday

Vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m. Monday

Vs. Washington, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Vs. San Jose, 7 p.m. April 24

At Dallas, 5:30 p.m. April 26

At Chicago, 5:30 p.m. April 27

At St. Louis, 5 p.m. April 29

