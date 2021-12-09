Golden Knights report: Max Pacioretty provides key play in win

Left wing Max Pacioretty got an assist on the Golden Knights’ tying goal and scored the game-winner against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) is congratulated after scoring against the Dallas Stars during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) reacts after scoring against Dallas Stars goaltender Braden Holtby (70) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Golden Knights vs. Stars

Knights win 5-4

RJ’s three stars

3. Stars right wing Joe Pavelski — Knights coach Pete DeBoer’s former captain in San Jose scored twice, including on one of his signature net-front tips. It was his second two-goal game of the season.

2. Knights left wing Max Pacioretty — He got an assist on his team’s game-tying goal and scored the game-winner. He extended his point streak to six games. He has five goals and four assists in that span.

1. Knights right wing Mark Stone — He scored twice after entering the game with only an empty-net goal on the season. He also got the primary assist on Pacioretty’s game-winner for his second three-point game. His point streak — featuring three goals and six assists — also reached six games.

Key play

Pacioretty’s game-winning goal.

Stone had tied the game 1:07 before, helping the Knights overcome deficits of 3-1 and 4-2 with 5:13 to play. Pacioretty seized on the energy inside T-Mobile Arena to score his seventh goal in eight games.

Stone fired a shot on goaltender Braden Holtby, and Pacioretty fired home the rebound from a bad angle to give the Knights their first lead. It sent the team to its third straight win and the Stars to their first loss in eight games.

Key stat

Three — The number of power-play goals the Knights allowed.

It was the sixth time they’ve done that in their history and the third time since their inaugural season. It was only the second time it has happened under DeBoer, who had the Knights tied for the sixth-best penalty kill in the NHL (82.6 percent) since taking over Jan. 15, 2020.

The Knights were tied for the eighth-best penalty kill in the league entering Wednesday’s game (83.8 percent). They fell to 22nd (80.3 percent) after allowing three goals on three opportunities. The Stars needed only three shots on goal on the power play to score three times.

Amadio shows off shot

William Carrier might have been on to something.

Two days after the Knights left wing praised his new linemate Michael Amadio’s shot, Amadio scored his second goal of the season on a quick wrister against the Stars.

Amadio’s first goal came in a 7-1 rout of the Arizona Coyotes on Friday. He said it helped his confidence joining a new team after getting claimed off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“It was a little bit of a pressure off my back, I think you could say,” Amadio said.

Wednesday was Amadio’s 11th game with the Knights. He has seemed to find a home on the fourth line, as he and Carrier have played four straight games together. Amadio has four points in that span.

“Just from playing against these guys from when I was in (Los Angeles), I’m pretty familiar with their style,” said Amadio, who played for the Kings the previous four seasons. “It was pretty easy to get some chemistry going with those guys.”

Knights’ next 10

Vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Friday

Vs. Minnesota, 6 p.m. Sunday

At Boston, 4 p.m. Tuesday

At New Jersey, 4 p.m. Dec. 16

At N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m. Dec. 17

At N.Y. Islanders, 11 a.m. Dec. 19

Vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Dec. 21

Vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m. Dec. 23

Vs. Colorado, 7 p.m. Dec. 27

At Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 28

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.